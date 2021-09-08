STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress highlights internal feud brewing in Rajasthan BJP unit

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the infighting in the opposition party has clearly surfaced.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A day after signs of internal feud surfaced in BJP's Rajasthan unit ahead of the assembly session, the ruling Congress on Wednesday targeted the opposition party by describing it as an "undisciplined party having six chief ministerial candidates".

Commenting on the letter of senior BJP MLA and former speaker Kailash Meghwal to BJP national president J P Nadda against the Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the questions that Meghwal has raised are important.

"Though it is their internal matter, the questions which Meghwal has raised are important," Khachariyawas told reporters on Wednesday.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the infighting in the opposition party has clearly surfaced.

"The sort of circumstances which have been created clearly shows that BJP is an undisciplined party. There are 6 CM candidates in BJP. The party recently took out Jan Ashirwad yatra but what are they seeking blessings for?" Sharma asked.

He said that despite considerable decline in revenue, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state did not let development work suffer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghwal had recently written a letter to BJP chief Nadda, saying that Kataria has damaged the saffron party with his comments on Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram.

Commenting on the letter, Kataria has said that he was ready to accept the party's decision on the matter.

"I am ready for whatever decision the party takes for me," he said in a video message.

MLA Meghwal informed the party's state president Satish Poonia through a letter that he would move a resolution against Kataria in the party's legislature meeting ahead of the assembly session, which will start on Thursday.

The resolution will be introduced to condemn Kataria for his statements on Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram, which caused loss to the party during the by-elections, according to Meghwal's letter written to Poonia on September 4.

During campaigning for the bypolls in Rajsamand in April, Kataria stoked controversy by making derogatory remarks regarding Maharana Pratap, triggering widespread criticism.

Around the same time, he also said that without BJP, 'Shri Ram' would have been in the sea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan BJP Rajasthan Congress
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp