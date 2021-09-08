STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhanbad judge hit-and-run case: CBI increases bounty to Rs 10 lakh for tip-off

Earlier on August 15, the CBI had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing any kind of information related to the alleged murder case

Published: 08th September 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Posters announcing that the reward amount has been increased to Rs 10 lakh were put up all over Dhanbad (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Clueless over the alleged murder of Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has increased the bounty from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh for providing worthwhile information related to the case. Earlier on August 15, the CBI had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing any kind of information related to the alleged murder case.

CBI officials investigating the case said posters announcing that the reward amount has been increased to Rs 10 lakh were put up all over Dhanbad.

According to the posters, “If any person has any kind of knowledge or information of importance related to his murder, he/she may kindly provide it to Vijay Kumar Shukla, Superintendent of Police (I/C), Investigation Officer, CBI, New Delhi, Camp – Dhanbad, on the phone numbers given below. Cash reward of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the person furnishing worthwhile information related to the crime.” The name of the informant will be kept secret, it added.

CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting judge Uttam Anand from behind on a deserted road has raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk on July 28. The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 metres from his house at Judge Colony in Hirapur.

The autopsy report revealed that the victim had several injuries on his head, chest and back. “All the injuries, caused by hard and blunt substance, took place before the death. Death of the deceased was caused due to head injury before 6-18 hours of the post-mortem,” stated the autopsy report.

The case was referred to the CBI on the recommendations of Chief Minister Hemant Soren following which a team from the agency has been camping in Dhanbad to investigate the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanbad CBI Dhanbad hit and run Dhanbad Judge
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp