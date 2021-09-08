STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ICICI-Videocon case: HC declines urgent hearing on plea by Deepak Kochhar

The alleged money laundering case being investigated by the ED related to siphoning off six high-value loans from ICICI Bank to various companies of Videocon Industries Ltd.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar arrive to appear before ED in connection with a money laundering case probe.

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to take up for urgent hearing a plea filed by Deepak Kochhar, businessman and husband of former Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, seeking to quash proceedings initiated against him by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.

Deepak Kochchar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September last year, had sought urgent hearing in his plea claiming the trial court is likely to frame charges against him on October 1.

Justice S K Shinde, however, noted that he was not inclined to take up the plea for hearing on an urgent basis.

​ALSO READ | Court refuses bail to Deepak Kochhar in money laundering case

"What is so urgent about this matter? Why should I give priority to this matter? Let the trial court frame charges. Should I hear matters only because the trial court will proceed? Every matter is like that. I am not inclined," Justice Shinde said.

The court posted the plea for hearing on September 22.

Deepak Kochhar has challenged an order of a special court hearing cases filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in which process (notice/summons) was issued based on a prosecution complaint (akin to a chargesheet) as well as all consequential proceedings arising from the same.

The businessman has claimed that in 2020, the statutory adjudicating authority under the PMLA had clearly stated that the said property was not proceeds of crime.

ALSO READ | ICICI-Videocon case: Income Tax Department issues fresh notice to Deepak Kochhar

However, the ED had suppressed the fact before the special court and got an order in their favour, he has claimed.

In light of this, Kochhar has sought quashing of the PMLA court order.

The alleged money laundering case being investigated by the ED related to siphoning off six high-value loans from ICICI Bank to various companies of Videocon Industries Ltd.

According to the ED, the alleged siphoning off is to the tune of Rs 300 crores.

The ED has alleged that Rs 64 crore, out of Rs 300 crore loan sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics, was transferred to another firm, Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the loan disbursement.

NRPL was earlier known as Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) and is owned by Deepak Kochhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chanda Kochhar Deepak Kochhar Bombay High Court ICICI-Videocon case
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp