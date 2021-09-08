STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More trouble for BJP? RSS outfit’s turn to hit the streets to support kisans

The BKS said it will hold a countrywide protest on Wednesday pressing for a new law for ensuring that farmers get prices based on their cost of production.

Published: 08th September 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The association has been demanding the government to strictly blocklist the rice millers who are financially and mentally harassing the farmers.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Striking a chord with the agitating farmers, the kisan wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday demanding a law guaranteeing procurement of foodgrains at remunerative prices after realistic assessment of variables like input cost and inflation. 

Days after farmers held a mega meeting in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh against the three central farm laws, the BKS said it will hold a countrywide protest on Wednesday pressing for a new law for ensuring that farmers get prices based on their cost of production.

Addressing a press conference here, BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary said, "Minimum Support Price is an illusion. Farmers are not getting MSP in all parts of the country. A new stringent law should be brought which ensures that farmers get a remunerative price of their produce."

Only farmers of one or two states could avail the benefits of MSP, while those in the rest of the country remained deprived of its benefits, Choudhary said, adding that it is high time that efforts are made to reduce the input cost of agriculture.

He further said BKS had sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11, stating that a major cause of anger and discontent among farmers across the country is that they are not getting a remunerative price for their produce.

When asked about the protesting farmers' demand, Choudhary said, "Government should take a sympathetic view of their demands, though it is also the case that some of the farmers' demands are not reasonable."

BKS units across the country in all districts will hold a symbolic protests to press for its demand for a strict law for remunerative prices for agri-produce and will also submit a memorandum to the district collectors, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minimum Support Price Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Farmers Protests
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp