STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish says Bihar’s loss due to floods amounts to Rs 3.8 crore

A six-member Central team returned to Delhi on Tuesday after a two-day visit to the state to take stock of the ground situation. 

Published: 08th September 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  The Bihar government has urged the Centre to release Rs 3,763.85 crore to carry out relief works in the aftermath of the statewide floods that claimed the lives of 53 people and affected over 52 lakh people in 24 districts.

A six-member Central team returned to Delhi on Tuesday after a two-day visit to the state to take stock of the ground situation. 

Chief minister Nitish Kumar said the government was providing all assistances to the victims and is committed to providing adequate crop compensation after the final assessment. 

According to an official statement, the Bihar government had put forth a demand of Rs 3763.85 crore, including Rs 661.16 crore for agriculture, Rs 204.14 crore for road construction and Rs 1469.99 crore for the water resources departments.

As per an initial report, more than 500 roads were damaged in the floods, besides many link roads.

According to N Saravan Kumar, principal secretary of agriculture department, the flood damaged standing crops on 4,91,980 hectares, and the loss was pegged at Rs 667.94 crore in 24 districts under 2,588 panchayats as on September 7.

According to officials, the Central team visited many flood-affected districts and reviewed the situation. Based on the assessment, the Centre would release funds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Rains Bihar Floods
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp