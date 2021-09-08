Nitish says Bihar’s loss due to floods amounts to Rs 3.8 crore

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government has urged the Centre to release Rs 3,763.85 crore to carry out relief works in the aftermath of the statewide floods that claimed the lives of 53 people and affected over 52 lakh people in 24 districts.

A six-member Central team returned to Delhi on Tuesday after a two-day visit to the state to take stock of the ground situation.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar said the government was providing all assistances to the victims and is committed to providing adequate crop compensation after the final assessment.

According to an official statement, the Bihar government had put forth a demand of Rs 3763.85 crore, including Rs 661.16 crore for agriculture, Rs 204.14 crore for road construction and Rs 1469.99 crore for the water resources departments.

As per an initial report, more than 500 roads were damaged in the floods, besides many link roads.

According to N Saravan Kumar, principal secretary of agriculture department, the flood damaged standing crops on 4,91,980 hectares, and the loss was pegged at Rs 667.94 crore in 24 districts under 2,588 panchayats as on September 7.

According to officials, the Central team visited many flood-affected districts and reviewed the situation. Based on the assessment, the Centre would release funds.