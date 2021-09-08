Rain ravaged Madhya Pradesh seeks Rs 2,043-crore from Centre

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has sought Rs 2,043 crore from the Centre for carrying out relief and reconstruction works in nine districts ravaged by last month’s torrential rains and the resultant floods. The state sent a detailed 140-page report to the Centre detailing the havoc wreaked by the floods in August first week.

As per the report, 9,334 people were rescued, 32,960 evacuated and 278 people airlifted by the state police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Air Force, paramilitary forces and Indian Army columns.

The flash floods damaged 1,874.18 km roads and 1,583 bridges and culverts, 939 village panchayat buildings, community halls and ponds. As many as 1,700 schools and hostels were damaged by the floods.

Further, 2,446 urban infrastructure structures, 65 health department facilities and 464 water resources department structures, too, were damaged.

The report sums up that 63 development blocks in nine districts were affected by the floods. Crops in 1,14,889 hectare were affected, causing a loss of Rs 577.33 crore.

According to sources, while the state government is already carrying out relief and rehabilitation measures from its own resources, an assistance of Rs 2,043 crore has been sought from the centre.

The centre has also been requested to release Rs 728 crore as the second installment for the SDRF.