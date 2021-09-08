STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rain ravaged Madhya Pradesh seeks Rs 2,043-crore from Centre

The state sent a detailed 140-page report to the Centre detailing the havoc wreaked by the floods in August first week.

Published: 08th September 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Madhya Pradesh government has sought Rs 2,043 crore from the Centre for carrying out relief and reconstruction works in nine districts ravaged by last month’s torrential rains and the resultant floods. The state sent a detailed 140-page report to the Centre detailing the havoc wreaked by the floods in August first week.

As per the report, 9,334 people were rescued, 32,960 evacuated and 278 people airlifted by the state police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Air Force, paramilitary forces and Indian Army columns.

The flash floods damaged 1,874.18 km roads and 1,583 bridges and culverts, 939 village panchayat buildings, community halls and ponds. As many as 1,700 schools and hostels were damaged by the floods.

Further, 2,446 urban infrastructure structures, 65 health department facilities and 464 water resources department structures, too, were damaged.

The report sums up that 63 development blocks in nine districts were affected by the floods. Crops in 1,14,889 hectare were affected, causing a loss of Rs 577.33 crore.

According to sources, while the state government is already carrying out relief and rehabilitation measures from its own resources, an assistance of Rs 2,043 crore has been sought from the centre.

The centre has also been requested to release Rs 728 crore as the second installment for the SDRF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Rains Madhya Pradesh Floods
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp