STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC upholds 'retrospective' extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar's tenure

The apex court dismissed the plea of the NGO, Common Cause, challenging the decision of the Central government to "retrospectively extend" the tenure of Mishra as the Director of the ED.

Published: 08th September 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Central government's decision to retrospectively extend the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but said that no further extension be granted to him.

A Bench headed by Justice Nageswara Rao said that extension during superannuation should be done in rare and exceptional cases and any extension of tenure during superannuation should be for a short period.

"We have upheld the power of the Union of India to extend the tenure of Direction of Enforcement Directorate beyond two years. We have made it clear that such extension during superannuation should be done in rare and exceptional cases. It can be given to facilitate an ongoing investigation. Any extension of tenure during superannuation should be for short period," the Bench held.

Mishra's tenure is coming to an end in November this year.

Upholding the Centre's decision to retrospectively extend the tenure of Mishra by one year, the apex court dismissed the plea of the NGO, Common Cause, challenging the decision of the Central government to "retrospectively extend" the tenure of Mishra as the Director of the ED.

Mishra was appointed as the Director of ED for two years by an order dated November 19, 2018. However, the Central government on November 13, 2020, issued an office order in which it was stated that the President has modified the 2018 order to the effect that a period of two years written in the 2018 order dated was modified to a period of three years.

Mishra had already reached the retirement age of 60 years in May, 2020.

Common Cause had submitted that Mishra could not have been given any extension since he had already superannuated and such illegal extensions have an effect of destroying the supposed independence of the office of ED Director.

The NGO had sought the quashing the Office Order dated November 13, 2020, issued by Centre retrospectively amending the tenure of Mishra and had further sought a direction to the Central government to appoint a Director of Enforcement Directorate in a transparent manner and strictly in accordance with the mandate of Section 25 of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act, 2003.

The Centre had justified the extension of the ED Director's tenure saying the extension was given for good reasons recorded in writing. It was added that these decisions were not taken on the whims of the government and that they were not arbitrary or irrational.

The plea had submitted, "By virtue of the impugned Office Order, dated November 13, 2020, the appointment order dated November 19, 2018, has been modified with retrospective effect and Sanjay Kumar Mishra herein has been given an additional one year of service as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate."

It had said that there is neither any enabling provision in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act for extension of service of the Director of Enforcement nor any enabling provision which provides for such retrospective modification of appointment orders.

The NGO had contended that after the end of Mishra's two-year tenure as Director, Enforcement Directorate, he would have been ineligible for appointment to the said post again by virtue of Section 25 of the CVC Act.

It had contended that what could not have been done directly under the CVC Act has been done indirectly by the Central Government, which the NGO said is nothing but illegal.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Sanjay Kumar Mishra director of Enforcement Directorate Central Vigilance Commission Act
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp