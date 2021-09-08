STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unfortunate that people have to knock on court's doors to get water after 75 years of independence: HC

The petitioners contended that they are currently getting water supply only twice a month and that too for approximately two hours.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal administration and rural development minister SP Velumani said the supply of water to Chennai would not affect the availability in Vellore.

The petitioners had also alleged that the STEM company was supplying water illegally to local politicians and tanker lobbies. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said supply of regular drinking water was a fundamental right and it was unfortunate that people have to knock on the court's doors to get water even after 75 years of independence.

The strong remarks were made by a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav while hearing a petition filed by residents of Kambe village in Bhiwandi town of neighbouring Thane district.

They were seeking a direction to STEM Water Distribution and Infra company, a joint venture of the Thane Zilla Parishad and the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, to supply drinking water on a daily basis.

The petitioners contended that they are currently getting water supply only twice a month and that too for approximately two hours.

On Wednesday, STEM's Managing Director Bhausaheb Dangde informed the court that water was being supplied daily, but only to one particular point, and claimed the distribution of water from that point to the petitioners' homes was the responsibility of the village's gram panchayat.

Dangde further said the demand for water in the village has increased over the last few years because of a rise in population there.

"We need to upgrade the system," he said.

To this, the court asked what should the petitioners do till the system is upgraded.

"Water has to be supplied daily for at least a few hours. This is their fundamental right. People cannot suffer like this. It is really unfortunate that they (petitioners) have to knock on the court's doors even after 75 years of independence to get water supply," the HC said.

"Don't force us to say that the Maharashtra government has failed to provide water to its citizens. We refuse to accept that the state government is so helpless. We will not shy away from calling the highest functionary of the state government," the bench said.

The petitioners had also alleged that the STEM company was supplying water illegally to local politicians and tanker lobbies, and claimed there were over 300 illegal water connections and valves fixed on the main pipeline.

The court sought to know from Dangde what steps the company has taken to address these issues.

"First remove these illegal connections. You (STEM) have not even bothered to file any police complaints. Because of your inaction, the petitioners, who have to receive water as a right, are not getting any water," Justice Kathawalla said, adding that Dangde does not seem to be interested in solving the problem.

However, Dangde said when they go to remove the illegal connections, a crowd of over 150 people gathers and protests against their action.

The HC posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday, and directed Dangde to appear before the court physically and file an affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Water Shortage Water Scarcity
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp