Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expresses deep concern over ferry accident in Assam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep concern over a ferry accident in Assam'sA Majuli on Wednesday and directed his ministry to provide all necessary help for the rescue operations.

He also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the tragedy.

Several people are feared dead as a large boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in the Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday.

The collision occurred when the private boat was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry was coming from Majuli.

Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed deep anguished and concern to learn about the ferry accident in Majuli, according to an official statement.

Sonowal spoke with the Assam chief minister over the phone and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat.



Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

He also directed officials of the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims, the statement said.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman said that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet.

"We cannot say right now how many people have died," a senior official of the Jorhat district administration said.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have started a search and rescue operation.