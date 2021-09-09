STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Deliberately distorted': Mehbooba defends her remarks asking Taliban to follow true Sharia

The former J&K CM had stated that if the Taliban follows the real Sharia law, they would become an example for the rest of the world

Published: 09th September 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 01:33 PM

Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo |PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after stating that the Taliban can set an example if it follows true Sharia law, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday defended her remarks on Islamic Sharia saying they were deliberately distorted.

“Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Can’t point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do’s & dont’s, dress codes etc,” Mehbooba tweeted.

She stated that the real 'Madina charter' stipulates equal rights for men, women and minorities. "In fact women have been granted property, social, legal & marriage rights. Non-Muslims have the same rights including religious freedom and equality of law which is the essence of secularism."

“Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful business woman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel & headed a force of 13000 soldiers. Islamic history is full of such examples of emancipated & empowered women (sic),” Mehbooba further tweeted.

She stated that at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamophobia and the Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it.

ALSO READ: Mehbooba Mufti says Taliban will have to follow true Sharia that guarantees rights of all

“Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression,” added Mehbooba.

Referring to the Taliban gaining control and forming the government in Afghanistan, the PDP chief had said on Wednesday that the Taliban has emerged as a reality and it should govern Afghanistan by real Sharia law that gives rights to women, children and others.

"The Taliban’s earlier image was against humanity and human rights. Now that they have come to power, if they want to rule Afghanistan, they should follow the actual Sharia. They should follow what is actually written in the Quran. It includes rights of women, children, elderly people and others," Mehbooba told reporters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

The former J&K CM had stated that if the Taliban follows the real Sharia law, they would become an example for the rest of the world.

Another former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had said yesterday that he hopes Taliban will do justice with everybody and will run a good government.

“They must respect human rights and follow Islamic principles and Islamic values. They should make efforts to have friendly relations with all countries,” he had said.

