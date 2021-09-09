STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-IPS RN Ravi appointed new Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit shifted to Punjab

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Maurya and appointed Singh as the governor of the state.

Published: 09th September 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter, @PMOIndia)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday announced new governors for Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Nagaland. Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit was shifted to Punjab while Nagaland governor R N Ravi replaced Purohit,  Former Deputy Chief of Army Lt Gen Gurmit Singh is the new Uttarakhand governor, a post which fell vacant after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation. 

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi will hold the additional charge of Nagaland, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Purohit to take charge as full-time guv of Punjab

Purohit was already holding the additional charge of Punjab. In addition to his duties as the governor of Punjab, he has now been appointed as the administrator of Chandigarh. E arlier, V P Singh Badnore was the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh. R avi, a 1976-batch IPS officer from Kerala cadre, was also the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks.

His first five years as the interlocutor are considered ‘successful’ by the government. He signed the Framework Agreement, which aimed to end the decades-old Naga issue, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2015. However, Ravi ruffled quite a few feathers during the past one-and-a-half years with some Naga bodies expressing dismay over his controversial remarks.

“The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” stated the Rastrapati Bhavan statement. A highly-decorated officer, Lt Gen Singh retired from the Army in February 2016 after serving nearly four decades of service, during which he held prestigious appointments of deputy chief of Army Staff, adjutant general and corps commander of strategic XV Corps that overlooks the Line of Control in Kashmir.

He was also handling China operational and military strategic issues as additional director general of Military Operations. During his stint in the Army, he was part of numerous expert groups, joint working groups, annual dialogues and China study group meetings for over a decade. A graduate from the Defence Services Staff Course, he visited China seven times for LAC meetings. He has done two M.Phils from Chennai and Indore universities besides being a research scholar at JNU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurmit Singh Ram Nath Kovind Tamil Nadu Governor
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp