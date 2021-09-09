STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist leader carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh 

Sodi Muya, secretary of the Kerlapal Area Committee, decided to surrender after realizing the hollow anti-development and anti-tribal ideology of Maoists, said Sunil Sharma, Sukma SP.

Surrendered Maoist Sodi Muya with Sukma police and the CRPF DIG in south Chhattisgarh. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Senior cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Sodi Muya, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, surrendered before the Sukma police and the CRPF DIG in south Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

“Sodi Muya, secretary of Kerlapal Area Committee was active in the Maoist organisation for the past 15 years and there are around 20 cases registered against him in different police stations of the district. He decided to surrender after realizing hollow anti-development and anti-tribal ideology of Maoists”, said Sunil Sharma, Sukma SP.

He will be entitled to all the assistance given under the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, the SP added.

Muya renounced the banned organisation under the ongoing ‘Puna Narkom' campaign (in local tribal Gondi dialect meaning 'New Dawn') launched by the Sukma police.

Sukma is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

