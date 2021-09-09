Uncertainty has spread everywhere; current developments in Afghan one such example: Rajnath

By PTI

JAISALMER: Uncertainty has spread in everywhere in the world and the current developments in Afghanistan is one such example, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

"Whether it is South China Sea, Indian Ocean region, Indo-Pacific region or Central Asia, we can see uncertainty everywhere. The current developments in Afghanistan is one such example," he said at an event here where medium range surface-to-air missile MRSAM was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The global scenario is changing very quickly and in an unexpected way, he stated.

"Amid this changing global scenario, the equations between the nations are also changing quickly as per their interests," Singh said.

He also said that the changing geopolitics is affecting trade, economy, as well as the current security scenario.

"In such a situation, the strength of our security and our self-reliance is not an achievement, but a necessity," he noted.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

An interim Cabinet was formed comprising high-profile members of the insurgent group.

In his speech, Singh also said that from being tagged as number one defence importer in the world, India today is supplying defence systems and sub-systems to foreign countries and it is something worth to be proud of.

"We are taking all such measures that will help our defence sector to stand on its legs," he said.

