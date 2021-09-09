STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uncertainty has spread everywhere; current developments in Afghan one such example: Rajnath

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

Published: 09th September 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAISALMER: Uncertainty has spread in everywhere in the world and the current developments in Afghanistan is one such example, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

"Whether it is South China Sea, Indian Ocean region, Indo-Pacific region or Central Asia, we can see uncertainty everywhere. The current developments in Afghanistan is one such example," he said at an event here where medium range surface-to-air missile MRSAM was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The global scenario is changing very quickly and in an unexpected way, he stated.

​ALSO READ | Indian Air Force's first Emergency Landing Field on National Highway inaugurated in Rajasthan

"Amid this changing global scenario, the equations between the nations are also changing quickly as per their interests," Singh said.

He also said that the changing geopolitics is affecting trade, economy, as well as the current security scenario.

"In such a situation, the strength of our security and our self-reliance is not an achievement, but a necessity," he noted.

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh approves increase in financial powers of armed forces for revenue procurement

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

An interim Cabinet was formed comprising high-profile members of the insurgent group.

In his speech, Singh also said that from being tagged as number one defence importer in the world, India today is supplying defence systems and sub-systems to foreign countries and it is something worth to be proud of.

"We are taking all such measures that will help our defence sector to stand on its legs," he said.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp