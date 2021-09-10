100-day plan: Four new airports in the pipeline, says Union Civil Aviation Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday unveiled a 100-day plan comprising policy measures and development of airports along with heliports. Under the plan, new airports will come up in four cities.

Scindia said 50 new routes will be launched under regional connectivity scheme in 100 days. The minister also announced a policy for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities to attract more investment. The 100-day plan has been prepared after combined consultations focusing on 16 areas including infrastructure development, policy and reforms.

Of the 50 new routes, the minister said 30 will be operational by October-end. They will be operated by Alliance Air (6), IndiGo (4), Big Charter Private Limited (8), SpiceJet (4) and StarAir (8). Besides, the ministry will also operationalise five airports. The minister said foundation stones of four new airports will be laid in Agartala, Kushinagar, Jewar in Greater Noida and a second terminal building at Dehradun. “First would be Kushinagar (UP). It’ll have the capacity for landing of Airbus 321 and Boeing 737 flights. Kushinagar will become the focal point of the Buddhist circuit,” he added.

The government is also planning to update the AirSewa app, where passengers can seek redressal of grievances. AirSewa 3.0 is scheduled to go live by September 30. On new policies, Scindia said the aim is to make India a “global MRO hub”. The purpose of the policy that includes leasing of land through open tenders and abolishing royalty charged by airport authorities is to attract investment.

UDAN targets

Five airports: Keshod (Gujarat), Deoghar (Jharkhand), Gondia (Maharashtra), Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh)

Six heliports: Sanjoli (near Shimla), Sase (near Manali), Mandi, Baddi (both Himachal), Haldwani, Almora (both Uttarakhand)

Operationalisation of 50 routes. 30 by October 2021