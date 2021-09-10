Amit Shah holds high-level meet to discuss J&K security situation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security meet on Thursday to discuss the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir following recent developments in Afghanistan. Concerns about growth of radicalisation and possible rise in infiltration was discussed, sources said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, RAW secretary Samant Goel, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvinda Kumar, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Lieutenant General of J&K Manoj Sinha, chiefs of paramilitary forces Pankaj Singh (BSF), Kuldip Singh (CRPF) and Dilbag Singh, Director General of J&K Police attended the meeting.

Apart from the Taliban takeover, a comprehensive anti-drone strategy and misuse of social media from across the border are among issues discussed in nearly three hours. Sources said Shah discussed reports of increasing radicalisation in Kashmir.

There are reports that radicalisation is growing in south Kashmir, especially in areas like Sopore, Shopian and downtown Srinagar city. This is the first security meeting chaired by Shah after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.

Also discussed at the meet was the political and security implications in the Valley following the death of hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani. About reports of radicalisation in the Valley, Sinha said the security situation is continuously under watch. “Restrictions were imposed after Geelani passed away, but now they are lifted and the first Friday after Geelani’s death has passed peacefully.”

A top security official said, “The situation in Afghanistan has emboldened terror groups in the Valley. We are monitoring the situation. There are no confirmed reports of increased radical activities but Pakistan is at an advantageous position with Taliban storming to power. It may intensify efforts to create trouble.”

According to official statistics, 82 persons have gone missing this year and security agencies suspect they have joined terror groups. As per home ministry sources, around 200 terrorists are active in Kashmir, most belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Drone attacks talking point

​

Sources said Amit Shah spent a good amount of time discussing drone attack threats in areas along the LoC & International Border. Reports indicate ISI has secured sophisticated drones from China

US for unity on Af talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar virtually participated in a meeting on Afghanistan organised jointly by the US and Germany. The meeting was called by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a tour of Germany, and his German counterpart Heiko Maas. “Blinken urged unity in mitigating a potential humanitarian crisis and in holding the Taliban accountable on counterterrorism, on allowing safe passage for foreign citizens and Afghans who want to leave, and on forming an inclusive government that respects basic rights. Participants agreed on the importance of remaining united in their enduring support for the people of Afghanistan,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Blinken said the US will continue to try and support the rights of the Afghan people.