STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-Brahmin remarks case: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father granted bail

The senior Baghel had termed the Brahmin community “foreigners” at a public event and urged the people to boycott them.

Published: 10th September 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s 86-year-old father Nand Kumar Baghel was granted bail by the Raipur court on Friday.

He was sent to jail on judicial remand till September 21 over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community citing them as “foreigners” at a public event and urged the people to boycott them.

Nand Kumar Baghel's lawyer had submitted an application for bail at a local court in Raipur.

On the written complaint by the Sarv Brahmin Samaj, the Raipur police had lodged an FIR against Chhattisgarh CM’s father, under the Sections 153-A (offence for promoting disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups) and 505-1(B) (statement causing fear or alarm or provokes feelings of enmity or hatred among a group) of the IPC. He was arrested and produced before the court on September 7.

Before his father’s arrest, the CM had expressed anguish after learning about the alleged remarks made against the community. Baghel said that the law is equal for all and the police should initiate appropriate legal action. “No one is above the law. As a son, I respect my father but for us the law is supreme”, the CM affirmed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Nand Kumar Baghel anti-Brahmin remarks case Chhattisgarh
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp