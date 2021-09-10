STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre can use Afghanistan's situation to take advantage in UP elections, alleges Kapil Sibal

Our policy towards the Taliban regime will be guided by how this regime can use it to its advantage in the UP Assembly election. That is the bitter truth, tweeted Sibal.

Published: 10th September 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that the Centre will try to manipulate the Taliban regime in Afghanistan for its own advantage ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

However, the Congress leader claimed that India has no role in an "inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue"

"Afghanistan We are hardly a player in an "inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue". Our policy towards the Taliban regime will be guided by how this regime can use it to its advantage in the UP Assembly election. That is the bitter truth! The media is already playing its part!" tweeted Sibal.

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Thursday said that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts by the Taliban.

He also said that Security Council Resolution 2593 has taken note of the Taliban statement that Afghans will be able to travel abroad in an unhindered manner, a statement from United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) informed.

India's emphasis has been on the welfare and well-being of the people of Afghanistan. India has undertaken more than 500 development projects in each of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, Tirumurti informed during his address to the United Nations Security Council.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is facing cascading challenges as the outfit announced a caretaker government in Afghanistan weeks after the takeover of the war-torn country.

Only a few days after the Taliban named an acting cabinet to lead the nation, tensions flared with neighbouring Pakistan while Afghanistan's longstanding humanitarian crisis has also deepened, The New York Times informed.

The Taliban is facing intense outrage from the people. Journalists, women and activists including university students, all are holding demonstrations against the outfit while the 'new government' is imposing restrictions to curb the voices rising against it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Sibal Taliban regime in Afghanistan Uttar Pradesh polls 2020 Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2020
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp