STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Like 'zamindar' who can't maintain 'haveli': Pawar's reality check for Congress

The NCP chief said there was a time when there was Congress from Kashmir to Kanyakumari but not so anymore. This should be accepted.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said those in Congress should accept that the party no longer holds sway from 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' like it once did and indicated his partner in Maharashtra's ruling alliance should undertake a reality check.

"There was a time when there was Congress from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But not so anymore. This (reality) should be accepted. The closeness (with other opposition parties) will increase once there is a mentality (within Congress) to accept this (fact)," Pawar said.

"When it comes to leadership, my colleagues in the Congress are not in a mind to take a different point of view," Pawar told 'Mumbai Tak', the Marathi digital platform of the India Today group.

Pawar was informed that when told about Mamata Banerjee being the face of the united opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders say they have Rahul Gandhi.

"All parties, especially colleagues in Congress, are not ready to take a different stance on their leadership," Pawar quipped.  Asked if this was due to arrogance, Pawar cited an anecdote about 'zamindars' (landlords) who have lost most of their land and are unable to maintain their haveli' (mansion).

"I had told a story about Uttar Pradesh zamindars who used to have huge land parcels and big 'havelis'. Due to land ceiling legislation, their lands shrunk. The havelis remain but there is no capability (of the landlords) to maintain and repair them.

"Their agricultural income is also not (as much) as earlier. From a few thousand acres, their land has shrunk down to 15 or 20 acres. When the zamindar wakes up in the morning, he looks at the surrounding green fields and says all that land belongs to him. It was his once but doesn't belong to him now," Pawar said.

Asked if Congress could be compared to a Patil (chief) of a barren village, Pawar said he wouldn't like to make that comparison.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress NCP Sharad Pawar
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp