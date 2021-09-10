STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Woman raped, brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka

Published: 10th September 2021 07:09 PM

Stop Rape

(Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka and her condition was said to be serious, police said on Friday.

Mohan Chouhan (45), the accused, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said an official.

The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood.

She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, he said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside.

Bloodstains were also found inside the vehicle.

According to the doctors, the woman's condition was serious, the official said.

Acting on some leads, accused Chauhan was arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, he added.

