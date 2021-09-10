STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejus Chauhan appointed Regional Director for South Asia in the International Court of Arbitration

The ICC Court was established in 1923 and has helped resolve difficulties in international commercial and business disputes to support trade and investment.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

handshake

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lawyer Tejus Chauhan has been appointed Regional Director for South Asia in the International Court of Arbitration of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Chauhan will be the second Indian appointed to the position and will be based in Singapore.

The ICC Court was established in 1923 and has helped resolve difficulties in international commercial and business disputes to support trade and investment.

ICC said it has appointed Chauhan, who will be based in Singapore, for South Asia, Dania Fahs, based in Abu Dhabi, for the Middle East, and Donna Huang, based in Shanghai, for North Asia, to promote and develop ICA's range of market-leading dispute resolution services.

ICC Court President Claudia Salomon said, “Everything we do must be focused on serving parties and facilitating their engagement with the dispute resolution process, so the dispute resolution process is aligned with their expectations.

Our regional directors play a pivotal role in enabling our regional outreach and connecting the ICC Court to the business and legal community and government officials in their respective regions."

Chauhan takes the reigns from former regional director Abhinav Bhushan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejus chauhan International Chamber of Commerce International Court of Arbitration
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp