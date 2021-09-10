STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand withdraws Supreme Court petition on Char Dham Yatra

Earlier this week, advocate general made an oral request to the bench of the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court to allow Char Dham Yatra. 

Published: 10th September 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

char dham yatra

More than 38 lakh pilgrims visited the shrines in 2019. (File photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After the Uttarakhand High Court refused to intervene to allow Char Dham Yatra to go ahead, the state government has decided to withdraw its special leave petition (SLP) from the Supreme Court. 

The High Court refused to intervene citing that the matter was still pending before the Supreme Court.
Earlier this week, advocate general made an oral request to the bench of the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court to allow Char Dham Yatra. 

“An application has been submitted in the honorable Supreme Court for withdrawl of the SLP,” said one of the lawyers from the state government’s legal team. The decision comes amid demands that the yatra, which provides livelihood to thousands of people in the hill state, be allowed to go ahead. 

The stakeholders include temple trusts, hotels, restaurants, chopper companies, tour guides, travel agents, owners of tourist vehicles and other businesses that cater to tourists. The yatra provides employment opportunities to more than 10,000 people, thereby forming an economic ecosystem which benefits the shrines as well as the areas around these shrines. 

The HC had banned the yatra earlier this year citing Covid-19 threat following which the state government had moved the SC against the order. The High Court, on June 28, stayed the state cabinet’s decision to start the yatra from July 1. More than 38 lakh pilgrims visited the shrines in 2019. In contrast, only 4.2 lakh visited in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand High Court
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp