STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will abide by all health protocols, shun pomp this Durga puja, say organisers

Soumen Dutta of Kasi Bose Lane committee, a big-ticket puja, said the CM's assurance has come across as a major relief as the organisers were in two minds about going ahead with the preparations

Published: 10th September 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked Durga puja organisers to make preparations for small-scale celebrations this year, 'Forum for Durgotsab' -- a platform for community puja organisers -- said it would abide by all health protocols and ensure that people don't crowd at marquees.

Much like last year, members of the forum have decided to set up open-air marquees, giving people an opportunity to see the idols of deities from a distance, Somnath Das, an office-bearer of the platform, said.

"Our preparations are going on in full swing. People in this city would have felt disheartened had there been no celebration. All puja committee members have decided to shun pomp and show. They will, however, make an aesthetic presentation, in line with our culture and tradition," he said.

Soumen Dutta of Kasi Bose Lane committee, a big-ticket puja in the city, said the CM's assurance has come across as a major relief as the organisers were in two minds about going ahead with the preparations.

Das, who is also the general secretary of Santoshpur Lake Pally, said organisers have adopted 'paribar' (family) theme to give locals a homely feeling.

He thanked the Mamata Banerjee government for the Rs 50,000 dole for puja committees, which he said would be spent on buying masks and sanitisers for the poor in the locality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Pujo Durga Puja Kolkata
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp