STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10-sq-km area around Krishna Janmabhoomi now a pilgrimage site; liquor, non-veg sale banned

According to senior officials in the Religious Affairs department, an area of approximately 10 sq km in the Mathura-Vrindavan region has been declared a site of pilgrimage.

Published: 11th September 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Around 10 days after the announcement made by Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Janmashtami in Mathura, the state government has issued a notification declaring the 10 square kilometre range comprising 22 wards under the jurisdiction of the Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation a Pavitra Teertha Sthal (pious place of pilgrimage). The sale of alcohol and non-vegetarian food is now banned in the area.

On the day of Janmashtamai on August 30, CM Yogi had announced that his government will consider banning the sale of liquor and non-vegetarian food in and around the Krishna Janmabhoomi area in keeping with the popular demand of the saints and people of Mathura.

The CM went on to ask the Mathura district administration to work on banning meat and liquor in the vicinity of seven Hindu pilgrimage sites in the land of Lord Krishna. He also promised to relocate and rehabilitate those involved in the trade of liquor and meat businesses near these pilgrimage sites.

"In accordance with the announcement made by the Chief Minister on the day of Janmashtami, the notification for declaring the areas comprising 22 wards around Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi as a pilgrimage site has been issued. Consequently, liquor and meat trade in this notified area will be banned with immediate effect," said Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Chahal.

He added that the liquor and meat shops in these areas will be closed and shifted to other places soon.

In its notification, the Uttar Pradesh Religious Affairs Department said Mathura-Vrindavan was the birthplace of Lord Krishna and hence considered a holy place. It was visited by lakhs of pilgrims from India and abroad. The notification said Mathura-Vrindavan was "historically significant" and crucial from the point of view of tourism as well.

According to senior officials in the Religious Affairs department, an area of approximately 10 sq km in the Mathura-Vrindavan region has been declared a site of pilgrimage.

This area will now be reviewed by the Excise as well as the Food and Civil Supplies Departments, and licenses in this region will be revoked accordingly.

The 22 wards in this pilgrimage zone include Govind Nagar, Mandi Ramdas, Chaubiyapada, Dwarikapuri, Ghati Bahalrai, Navneet Nagar, Bankhandi, Bharatpur Gate, Arjunpura, Hanuman Tila, Jagannath Puri, Gaughat, Manoharpura, Bairajpura, Radhanagar, Badarinagar, Mahavidyacolony, Krishnanagar first and second, Koyala Gali, Dampiyar Nagar and Jai Singh Pura.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp