68-year-old woman beaten to death, sons injured during robbery in UP's Barabanki

By PTI

BARABANKI: A 68-year-old woman was beaten to death, while her two sons and a daughter-in-law were injured by three unidentified men during a robbery, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mujibpur village, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Around 1 am, the three men entered their house and attacked them with sticks.

Later, they fled away with some cash and jewellery, the SP said.

The injured persons -- Shivprasad, his wife Anju, his younger brother Chhotelal and their mother Chandravati (68) -- were rushed to a community health centre, where doctors declared Chandravati as brought dead.