After Tejashwi's support, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi calls for Paswan statue in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (Chirag group) might not be in good terms with the ruling BJP after last Bihar assembly elections but BJP senior leader and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi came out in support of installation of statue of veteran leader and founder of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan.

A day before Modi's coming out in support of Paswan's statue in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had demanded the installation of Paswan's statue in Patna.

This turn of support, albeit without naming Tejashwi Yadav for his demand on the same, Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday took everyone in NDA by their suprise demanding statue of Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna.

"Considering the contribution and big role played by Ram Vilas Paswan in the development and national politics of Bihar, his statue should be installed in Patna," Modi said in a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle.

Political experts in Patna were also surprised on the events as, for the first time, Modi has never directly or indirectly supported any statement from leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Modi is considered the die hard opposed to Lalu Yadav's family in Bihar politics.

Modi went a step further from Tejashwi Yadav with the demand of State function on the birth anniversary of late Ram Vilas Paswan owing to the latter's struggle and continuous fight for the advancement of Dalits.

"Paswan never did politics of hate and he was the main architect of NDA politics. He served the country under the successful government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi," he said, adding that Bihar can never forget his contribution as Railway Minister also.

He said that on the first anniversary of a leader like Paswan, people from all parties and sections should pay tribute to him. "There should be no politics on this," he said obliquely, taking a jibe on Tejashwi Yadav recent few statements.

Modi's statements have come at a time when Chirag Paswan, the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, himself met all BJP leaders and invited them for his father's death anniversary on Sunday.

CM Nitish Kumar has also been invited but whether he would go or not is still not confirmed.

Recently, Chirag Paswan also met RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Delhi and invited him. Lalu's statements of assuring all supports to Chirag Paswan had sent the NDA leaders, especially the JDU MLAs, into a political tizzy.

Now, Modi's support for statue of Paswan in Patna has sparked a debate inside the NDA with a speculation about growing ideological and political differences between BJP and JDU.