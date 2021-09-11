STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram fears fresh influx of refugees after Myanmar airstrikes on civilians

Some 150 people from Myanmar’s Chin State fled to Mizoram over the past few days in the face of the airstrikes.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

File photo anti-coup protesters gesture during a march in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram government apprehends a fresh influx of Myanmar refugees following “bombings” by the military of the neighbouring country.

Some 150 people from Myanmar’s Chin State fled to Mizoram over the past few days in the face of the airstrikes.

The development comes after the National Unity Government in exile, formed by the deposed lawmakers, called for a nationwide uprising against the military.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana confirmed the bombings as well as the fresh influx of refugees.

“I had received a report yesterday (Friday) on the bombing from a villager, who lives near the Mizoram-Myanmar border. He told me that the villagers had seen a Burmese village, called Lungler, being bombed by Myanmar jet fighters,” Lalchamliana told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ | Fighting in Myanmar kills at least 15 after uprising call

He said if such actions by the Myanmar military continued, more refugees would pour into Mizoram.

Six Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial, and Saitual – share a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar.

Lalchamliana said an estimated 10,000 refugees had been taking shelter in Champhai, Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Hnahthial for the past few months.

“The refugees have been given shelter by the villagers who are also taking care of their daily needs. It is a humanitarian crisis and it is our duty to help those who are in need,” the Minister said.

The Mizoram government recently started enrolling the children of the refugees into schools. The refugees are lodged in community halls, public halls, school buildings, etc. The state government feels that they will return to Myanmar when the situation in the country improves.

People from Myanmar’s Chin community and the Mizos in India belong to the Zo ethnic group and they share the same ancestry.

“Before the arrival of the British, it was one country. The Britishers divided the Mizo-inhabited areas into Burma and India. But till today, we have inter-marriage and blood relations,” Lalchamliana added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar crisis Myanmar junta Myanmar refugee crisis Mizoram
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp