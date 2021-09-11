STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA attacks Tejashwi Yadav over alleged video of him handing cash to women 

While the Bihar ruling alliance had a field day on Friday, mocking the Yadav scion and urging the election commission to crack whip on him, none from RJD spoke on the issue.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

tejashwi yadav

Tejashwi Yadav addresses media. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  A video purportedly showing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav distributing money to women
and dropping name of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav while campaigning for panchayat election in Gopalganj has given the Bihar BJP and JD(U) ammo to target the Opposition party. The video could not be independently verified. 

While the Bihar ruling alliance had a field day on Friday, mocking the Yadav scion and urging the election commission to crack whip on him, none from RJD spoke on the issue. The viral video showed Tejashwi, seated in the front seat of his car, handing out `500 notes to a few women, while introducing himself as the son of Lalu. “Do you know me? I am the son of Laluji,” he purportedly told the women.

The video was posted on Twitter by JD(U) MLC  Neeraj Kumar, who accused the Yadav scion of duping innocent women. Tejashwi was in Gopalganj to address a public rally. Lashing out at Tejashwi, Neeraj Kumar said a man who could not carve out an identity for himself in politics was distributing money to stay relevant. 

Tejashwi Yadav 

“He survives on the legacy of his father, who was convicted in the fodder scam cases. He is a leader on compassionate ground in politics,” Neeraj posted on his official tweet handle. Through his sarcasm-laden posts, Neeraj Kumar suggested Tejashwi distribute land fraudulently amassed by his father as well. “Tejashwi Yadav has gone a step ahead of his father in cheating the gullible by giving cash instead of uplifting their lot,” Neeraj mocked.

BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said Tejashwi was carrying forward the political legacy of RJD. 
“Despite the model code of conduct being in force, he is distributing cash. Ethics is wholly missing from his politics,” he alleged, adding RJD was distributing money to gain traction during the election.

Tejashwi Yadav RJD uri attacks Bihar panchayat elections Bihar Panchayat polls Bihar BJP
