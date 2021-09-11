STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine-member Congress panel to meet on September 14 to talk strategy

The meeting comes days ahead of the opposition’s planned protest; there will be discussion also on reaching out to other parties and getting them on the same platform to attack BJP govt

Published: 11th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move to step up its attack on “anti-people policies” of the Centre, Congress is looking for a sustained agitational roadmap to build pressure on the government by roping in civil society groups, activists and youths in coming months.

A nine-member panel under Digvijay Singh, having party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a member, is scheduled to meet on September 14. There will be discussion on effective and innovative mass outreach programmes and strategy to target the BJP government on issues like price rise, monetisation plan, unemployment and farm laws among others.

The meeting comes days ahead of the opposition’s planned protest from September 20-30 and there will be discussion also on reaching out to other parties and getting them on the same platform to attack the BJP government. The committee will look at a plan to hit the ground with support of the party’s frontal organisation, intellectuals and civil society groups not having Right leanings.   

“The committee will look at a sustained agitation roadmap to take pressing issues to the people. The party has been holding one day or two-day protests but those are forgotten. We need to continue with these agitations so that these are etched in the memory of people and build pressure on the government,” said a source.

Poll yatra in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress under the leadership Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to take out a 12,000 km yatra through UP before next year’s Assembly polls. The decision was taken at a meeting Vadra held with the party’s advisory and strategy committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijay Singh Priyanka Gandhi Congress Opposition parties
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp