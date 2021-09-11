Nine-member Congress panel to meet on September 14 to talk strategy

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to step up its attack on “anti-people policies” of the Centre, Congress is looking for a sustained agitational roadmap to build pressure on the government by roping in civil society groups, activists and youths in coming months.

A nine-member panel under Digvijay Singh, having party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a member, is scheduled to meet on September 14. There will be discussion on effective and innovative mass outreach programmes and strategy to target the BJP government on issues like price rise, monetisation plan, unemployment and farm laws among others.

The meeting comes days ahead of the opposition’s planned protest from September 20-30 and there will be discussion also on reaching out to other parties and getting them on the same platform to attack the BJP government. The committee will look at a plan to hit the ground with support of the party’s frontal organisation, intellectuals and civil society groups not having Right leanings.

“The committee will look at a sustained agitation roadmap to take pressing issues to the people. The party has been holding one day or two-day protests but those are forgotten. We need to continue with these agitations so that these are etched in the memory of people and build pressure on the government,” said a source.

Poll yatra in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress under the leadership Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to take out a 12,000 km yatra through UP before next year’s Assembly polls. The decision was taken at a meeting Vadra held with the party’s advisory and strategy committee.