Patna Diary

Published: 11th September 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
18 teachers win Bihar State Teacher Award 
Eighteen teachers from the state were conferred State Teacher Award and two won National Teachers Awards for their outstanding teaching services. State education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, teachers, not only educate students but also shape the destiny of the nation by producing good citizens. The 18 teachers, who received the state awards, took a pledge to continue making changes in the education system in a big way to promote quality education.

State raises its first special women commandos unit
After Uttarakhand, Kerala, Nagaland and West Bengal, Bihar has become the fifth state to raise a special unit of women commandos on the pattern of existing commandoes units of paramilitary forces. Altogether 92 female personnel, selected from Bihar Special Armed Police wing 2 to 13, the woman battalion and the Swabhiman battalion, have been inducted in the special women commandoes unit after eight-week rigorous commandoes training conducted in Maharashtra‘s Nande district. These women commandos will tackle not only the extremists, but also be tasked with ensuring the safety of the VIPs in the state. They are scheduled to return to Bihar on September 16 as trained commandoes.

Senior associate professor gets IMA award
Dr Kumar Ratnesh, senior associate professor in the Department of Surgery at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bihar’s Bhagalpur has been awarded an honorary professorship by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Delhi recently. He was one of the ten selected doctors from across the country for being awarded at Delhi in the presence of celebrity doctors of international and national repute including Dr J A Jayalal (National President of IMA, Delhi and Academic Wing Coordinator).

Nepal offers proposal for energy exchange 
In a first, a delegation, headed by Kul Man Ghising of Nepal Electricity Authority, met CMD of Bihar state electricity department Sanjeev Hans with a proposal for ‘Seasonal Energy Exchange’ between Nepal and Bihar. Nepal generates a lot of hydroelectricity every year. In some months, it generates more power than what it consumes. The Nepal delegation wants to exchange power with Bihar under a mutual energy exchange initiative. Sanjeev Hans said the meeting was fruitful, adding discussion was held with the Nepali delegation on the power exchange plan. 

Rajesh K Thakur
rkthajipur@gmail.com

