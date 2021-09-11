Pedalling for a cause: Mega cycle rally to create awareness on nutrition in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: To fight against malnutrition and increase awareness regarding a healthy balanced diet among the people, a mega cycle rally with a motto ‘Poshan Meri Bhi Zimmedari’ (nutrition also my responsibility), was organised at Telibandha in the Chhattisgarh capital on Saturday.

Observing the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’, 2021 with a pledge ‘Gadbo Nava Suposhit Chhattisgarh’, the rally saw the participation of the state women and child development minister Anila Bhediya, UNICEF state chief Job Zakaria, Chairman of state women commission Kiranmayee Nayak, Raipur Municipal Corporation speaker, corporators, government staff, renowned players, various bi-cycle clubs, representatives of NGOs and the citizens.

“The goal of a well-nourished Chhattisgarh can be achieved only when the proactive people’s cooperation is ensured with each one of us realising that the nutrition is our own responsibility”, Bhediya said.

The occasion was supported by various cycle riders groups, police administration, students of schools-colleges, sports & youth welfare department, various sports federations among others.