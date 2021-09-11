Raids in J&K, Punjab over National Conference leader’s death in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raids are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to catch two suspects involved in the murder of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, the Delhi Police said on Friday. Wazir (67), also former Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council member, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi on Thursday.

A case of murder was registered in the matter and the investigation was transferred to Delhi Police’s Crime Branch with the force's Special Cell to assist them, officials had said. According to sources, police checked CCTV footage of the area and found that the accused were present in the building on Wednesday, a day before Wazir’s body was found. Prima facie, it looks like the NC leader was killed on September 2, sources said.The postmortem was conducted at a government hospital here on Friday for which a board of doctors was constituted, they said.

Investigation teams have been sent to Amritsar and Jammu in connection with the probe to trace the two suspects — Harpreet Singh and Harmeet Singh — who have been absconding. The highly decomposed body of Wazir with his head wrapped in a plastic bag was found in a washroom of the flat.