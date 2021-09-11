STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samajwadi Party launches 'Jan Mann-Vijay' campaign for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav said the party through its 'Har Booth Par Youth' programme will reach out to the people of the state and ensure the success of the campaign.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced its 'Jan Mann-Vijay' campaign for the next year Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, on a day the BJP launched its 'Vijay Booth Abhiyan' for the elections.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said that the party through its 'Har Booth Par Youth' programme will reach out to the people of the state and ensure the success of the campaign.

"In the 2022 election, the youth power of the SP will create public awareness at every booth of Uttar Pradesh and on the basis of the works and principles of the SP, the party will win the hearts of all the people and ensure the success of the 'Jan-Mann Vijay Abhiyan' at the booth level," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister announced the 'Jan Mann-Vijay Abhiyan' and the 'Har Booth Par Youth' programme on the micro-blogging site.

"The awakened people of Uttar Pradesh will bring a democratic revolution," Yadav said.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda launched his party's 'Vijay Booth Abhiyan' online for 27,700 'Shakti Kendras' (organisational units) in Uttar Pradesh.

