STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Talk fruitful on defence pact: Rajnath Singh after talks with Australian counterpart

Talks took place a day ahead of the maiden ‘two-plus-two’ dialogue between the foreign and defence ministers of the countries.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Australia’s Foreign Minister Peter Dutton reviews a guard of honour in New Delhi on Friday | shekhar yadav

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton discussed developments in Afghanistan and spoke of building a robust relationship in a ‘fruitful’ discussion on Friday. Talks took place a day ahead of the maiden ‘two-plus-two’ dialogue between the foreign and defence ministers of the countries.

“India is committed to building a robust partnership with Australia for security and growth of the entire region. I look forward to working with you, Excellency, to take the India-Australia defence partnership to greater heights,” said Rajnath. Both ministers called for a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region which is witnessing Chinese military assertiveness. 

“Australia and India have tremendous stakes in peace, development and free flow of trade, rules-based order and economic growth in the region,” Rajnath said. He added that they discussed bilateral defence ties and expanding military engagements across services, enhancing defence information sharing and  cooperation in emerging defence technology.

Sources said Rajnath and Dutton discussed Afghanistan.  “Taliban’s rise raises questions on terror activities, human rights, women and minority rights,” a source said.

Ind-Aus trade deal on cards
New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the trade ministers of both countries are working on an agreement. “Talks are underway for an interim trade agreement following which it will be converted to a full-fledged agreement,” Payne said at an event organised by the Observer Research Foundation. She said India is a proudly democratic country and a leading force in the Indo-Pacific region.

Af situation of direct concern: India at UN
New Delhi: India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said New Delhi finds the Afghanistan situation very fragile. “As its immediate neighbour, the situation is of direct concern to us. It’s  important the Taliban adheres to its commitment to not allow the use of the Afghan soil for terrorism,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diplomacy India-Australia Rajnath Singh Peter Dutton Defence Ministry
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp