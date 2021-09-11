STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh now administering more daily Covid vaccine jabs than the US

The state has administered over 14.88 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. So far, Uttar Pradesh has administered 8,62,37,882 cumulative doses of the Covid vaccine.

Published: 11th September 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 05:30 PM

An artiste gives finishing touches to a Ganesh idol promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP has good news to share on the coronavirus front after recording just 14 cases despite 2.17 lakh samples being tested during the last 24 hours. 

The state tops the chart when it comes to carrying out a robust vaccination drive too and has left many countries like the United States behind when it comes to the average daily doses being administered.

"To vaccinate the maximum population (possible) as it remains the best line of defence against Covid-19 is our aim," said a senior health official.

The Union Health Ministry, on Friday, tweeted an infographic showing how Indian states are now administering more daily jabs than even many developed countries in the west. 

In the chart, Uttar Pradesh stands at the top having administered an average of over 11.73 lakh Covid-19 vaccine jabs daily which put it even ahead of the United States that has only administered around 8.07 lakh average doses daily in recent days.

ALSO READ | Shot in the arm for vaccine drive as more rural areas come under inoculation coverage

The other four states that have had an impressive record when it comes to daily vaccination numbers recently are Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

"Uttar Pradesh is setting new records in vaccination daily. Strengthening its fight against the deadly coronavirus, 33.42 lakh doses of anti-Covid vaccine were administered on September 6, the highest-ever vaccination doses given on a single day by any state since the start of the Covid-19 drive on January 16, 2021," said a health official.

The state has administered over 14.88 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. So far, Uttar Pradesh has administered 8,62,37,882 cumulative doses of the Covid vaccine.  More than 48 per cent of the total eligible population has received the first dose in UP.

As per the state government spokesman, with greater awareness, now Covid vaccination numbers in rural areas are also witnessing a big jump. Villages are contributing over 80% of the daily vaccination numbers.
 

