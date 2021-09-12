STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam ferry mishap: Six Inland Water Transport staffers arrested, three others detained

Jorhat SP Ankur Jain said that three people working in the private boat were picked up for questioning, while several officials were summoned for recording their statements.

Published: 12th September 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue work underway after two boats capsized near Nimati Ghat following a head-on collision, in Jorhat, Assam, on Sep 8, 2021.

Rescue work underway after two boats capsized near Nimati Ghat following a head-on collision, in Jorhat, Assam, on Sep 8, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: At least six employees of Assam's Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department have been arrested for allegedly committing mistakes sans which the boat capsize in the Brahmaputra that has left two persons dead and one missing could have been avoided, and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, police said on Sunday.

At least two persons died and one went missing after a private boat with 92 passengers on board capsized following a head-on collision with a government-owned ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district on September 8.

Jorhat SP Ankur Jain said that three people working in the private boat were picked up for questioning, while several officials were summoned for recording their statements. "We have arrested six IWT staffers from Nimati Ghat after finding out that they had committed mistakes as they did not follow the procedures. The accident could have been avoided," Jain said.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) read with Section 34 (criminal act done by several persons for the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code, and all the accused have been charged with these provisions, he added. "Three persons working in the private boat at Kamalabari in Majuli district were also picked up for questioning. We are coordinating with Majuli Police and a team from Jorhat will reach there," Jain said.

Asked whether any IWT officer has been taken into custody, Jain replied in negative but said that many officials posted at Nimati Ghat were called for questioning for recording their statements. "Presently, we are trying to reconstruct the scenario and find out how the accident took place," the SP said without sharing further details.

The collision took place when private boat 'Ma Kamala' was heading towards Majuli from Nimati Ghat with passengers and vehicles, while government ferry 'MB Tipkai' was coming from the world's largest river island.

Visiting the accident spot the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the initial probe, "mismanagement" was found to be the prime reason for the accident.

Meanwhile, various agencies such as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and district administrations are conducting an extensive search in the accident spot and even 100 km downstream for the missing person.

He was identified as Bikramjit Barua, a doctor hailing from Jorhat who was posted in Majuli. The deceased were Parimita Das, a college teacher from Guwahati, and Indreswar Bora, a school teacher from Lakhimpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inland Water Transport Assam ferry mishap Assam boat mishap Brahmaputra Nimati Ghat Jorhat
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp