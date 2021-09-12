STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Three labourers killed after fly ash-laden tank falls on them at power plant

The incident took place in the plant of Sky Alloys and Power Private Limited located in Temtema area, around 25 km from the district headquarters and over 240 km from the state capital Raipur.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

RAIGARH: Three labourers were killed and two others injured after an iron tank carrying fly ash accidentally fell on them at a private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the plant of Sky Alloys and Power Private Limited located in Temtema area, around 25 km from the district headquarters and over 240 km from the state capital Raipur, Kharsia Station House Officer SR Sahu said.

"Around 12 noon, an iron tank carrying fly ash accidentally fell on labourers who were engaged in welding and gas-cutting related tasks inside the plant. Three labourers died on the spot, while two others were injured and they were taken to a nearby hospital," the official said.

He said that the deceased were identified as Munilal Ram (40), Basant Yadav (30), both natives of Bihar, and Yadram Sarthi (25), belonging to Raigarh district. One of the injured labourers was a native of Bihar, while the other hailed from Janjgir-Champa district, the official said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added.

