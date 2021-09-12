STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh tribal assault-death: Government to take care of son, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He also said that his government would construct houses for two brothers of the deceased and also provide them assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

Published: 12th September 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will take care of the education and upbringing expenses of the son of a 40-year-old tribal man from Neemuch who died after being thrashed by a group of people and dragged behind a vehicle some days ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

He also said that his government would construct houses for two brothers of the deceased and also provide them assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

"In an unfortunate incident, a man identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel had died in Neemuch district. We have decided that the state government will take complete care for the upbringing and education of his son Durgashankar, who is currently in Rajasthan with his mother," Chouhan said in a statement.

Bheel (40) was thrashed and dragged after being tied to the rear part of a vehicle in Neemuch district on August 26 following a minor road accident with a milkman riding a motorcycle on Neemuch-Singoli road. As per the police, the motorcycle knocked down Bheel and the milkman, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar, got enraged as his milk cans fell down, leading to wastage.

Gurjar called up his friends, all of whom assaulted Bheel, and then tied him to a vehicle and dragged him, leading to severe injuries that caused his death the next day. Eight people have been arrested for murder and other offences in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh government Neemuch Madhya Pradesh MP tribal assault MP tribal death Kanhaiyalal Bheel
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp