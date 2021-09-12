Omar Abdullah says BJP's only agenda of fighting elections is 'blatant communalism, hatred'

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than "blatant communalism and hatred" with all the "venom" directed towards Muslims.

His remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said only those saying "Abba Jaan" used to get all the ration before 2017.

"Under PM Modi leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics. Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Earlier only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration," Adityanath said in Kushinagar.

Omar wrote on Twitter, "I've always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus."