Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

The ceremony is expected to take place around 3.00 pm. Bhupendra Patel would be the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Published: 13th September 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 11:06 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to media representatives, at his residence in New Delhi, Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat's new Chief Minister on Monday afternoon, sources said.

The ceremony is expected to take place around 3 p.m. Patel would be the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Patel, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gujarat's Ghatlodia constituency, was announced as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Sunday by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision to appoint Patel as the new Gujarat Chief Minister was taken in the legislative meeting called by the BJP in the Gujarat party headquarters, Gandhinagar.

It is also learnt that a meeting is also scheduled after the oath-taking ceremony to revamp the Gujarat cabinet. The meeting, sources said, will be held in presence of Amit Shah, Bhupendra Patel and other senior BJP leaders including CR Patil and Bhupendra Yadav.

ALSO READ | Patidar factor and spotless image: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister

The Union Home Minister on Sunday took Twitter to congratulate Bhupendra Patel on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"Under your guidance and leadership, the state's continuous development journey will get new energy and momentum and Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare," Amit Shah tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate, Bhupendra Patel, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and his predecessor Vijay Rupani for reposing faith in him, and said he would take the development journey of the state forward.

ALSO WATCH:

