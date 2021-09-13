STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhowanipore bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination

The CPM has fielded lawyer Srijib Biswas from the seat, while Congress has refrained from taking part in the by-election.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:21 PM

BJP candidate for Bhowanipore bypoll Priyanka Tibrewal

BJP candidate for Bhowanipore bypoll Priyanka Tibrewal (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday filed her nomination for the assembly bypoll in Bhowanipore where she is up against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate. Bhowanipore will go to the polls on September 30 and the results will be declared on October 3.

The CPM has fielded lawyer Srijib Biswas from the seat, while Congress has refrained from taking part in the by-election. Tibrewal, also a lawyer, filed her nomination at the Survey Building in Alipore. She was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP Arjun Singh, among other senior party leaders.

TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay who won the election from Bhabanipur resigned, prompting the Election Commission to declare a by-election so that Banerjee could fight it, having lost the election to Adhikari from Nandigram.

Banerjee has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

