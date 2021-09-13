STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhowanipore bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal holds rally ahead of filing nomination

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP candidate took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and said that the people of the state have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Banerjee and her party.

Published: 13th September 2021 01:57 PM

BJP candidate for Bhowanipore bypoll Priyanka Tibrewal

BJP candidate for Bhowanipore bypoll Priyanka Tibrewal (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday held a rally ahead of filing her nomination for by-elections to the Bhabanipur seat. Tibrewal, who is taking on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, said that it is a fight against injustice.

"I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they have received a big opportunity. So, they should come forward in this fight against injustice and make history," she stated. Tibrewal informed that she will file her nomination papers in the afternoon and visited a temple to seek blessings.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP candidate took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and said that the people of the state have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Banerjee and her party. She also claimed that the elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling party supports violence and later appealed to the people of West Bengal to come out and cast their vote.

Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress, on September 8, announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls. Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.

