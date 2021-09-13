Chandigarh diary: Prepaid taxi service for air passengers, Punjab University to open and more

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

India’s highest air purifier in Chandigarh

Coa India’s highest air purifier has been installed at the Transport Light Point in Madhya Marg at Sector 26 of Chandigarh. The air purification tower, which can purify the air in a 500-meters radius around it, was installed by Pious Air Private Limited, a Delhi-based firm without any cost to the Chandigarh Administration. The company will operate and maintain the tower for a period of five years. The purifier sucks in polluted air, drains it of harmful particles, and then, releases it. After the purifier was installed at the Transport Light Point, residents of other areas of Chandigarh have started demanding a similar purifier in their localities.

Mega cargo complex to come up at city airport

A modern 2,500 metric tonne air cargo complex is set to come up at the Chandigarh International Airport. It will handle both domestic as well as international cargo, including perishable items. It is likely to become operational in November. The complex will have five sheds covering an area of about 2,500 square meters. There will be separate areas within it to store perishable and non-perishable items. A pre-fabricated shed with an area of 450 square meters will be made available for storing perishable items. The cargo complex will have a cold room, reefer vans, forklifts, scissor lifts, pallets and user-friendly weighing scales. The facility will also have CCTV cameras and X-ray machines for security. The airport will be only the second airport in north India after the Delhi airport to have a 2,500-metric tonne cargo facility.

Prepaid taxi service for air passengers

The Chandigarh International Airport has started a prepaid taxi service for the convenience of passengers. The fares range from Rs 450 to Rs 1,200 depending on the distance covered and the seating capacity of the vehicles. For up to 10 km, the fare for a non-AC five-seater taxi would be Rs 450. For an AC car, the charge would be Rs 700. The fare would be Rs 800 and Rs 900, respectively for seven-seater, non-AC and AC cars. For 26 to 30 kms, the fare would be Rs 800 and Rs 900 for a five-seater non-AC and AC car respectively, while for a seven-seater non-AC and AC car, the cost would be Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,200.

Panjab University to reopen campus this week

The Punjab University is likely to reopen its campus in a phased manner starting this week. An official communiqué issued last week stated, “The university is planning to open from next week in a phased manner, starting with the final-year postgraduate students in some of the departments.” Also, the office of the dean student welfare has issued a circular to all hostel wardens, advising them not to go on leave now that hostels are set to reopen. The wardens have also been asked to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of students, research scholars and canteen staff at the earliest.