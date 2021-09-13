STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Climate change biggest global challenge, India committed to combat it: Bhupender Yadav

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said that the partnership between India and the US will help strengthen climate action both the countries have shared values.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Climate change is the biggest global challenge and India is committed to combat it, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate Clean Energy Agenda 2030, Yadav said India is proactively working towards tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

The dialogue was formally launched by Yadav and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC), John Kerry, at an event held in the capital.

The minister said that the dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

Kerry, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for the launch, said, "India's leadership is essential for our clean energy future. Looking forward to advancing climate discussions this week in New Delhi."

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said that the partnership between India and the US will help strengthen climate action both the countries have shared values.

"India and the US are natural partners with shared values and our agenda encompasses all major pillars of our strategic priorities - including defence, security, energy, technology, education and healthcare," said the environment minister.

He said that the dialogue will provide both the countries an opportunity to renew collaborations on climate change while addressing the financing aspects.

The minister said that India is already an attractive destination for global clean energy investments and hoped that "this dialogue will work to mobilise and deliver climate finance primarily as grants and concessional finance, as envisaged under the Paris Agreement to strengthen climate action".

Calling for an urgent action to address climate change, Kerry said to avoid more catastrophic consequences, action needs to be taken now.

"Floods, forest fires, record levels of rainfall are happening everywhere and to keep 1.5 degrees warming limit in reach, and avoid more catastrophic consequences, we must act now," he said.

Kerry also said that it was a good time to invest in energy transition.

"There has never been a better time to invest in energy transition. Renewable energy is cheaper than ever. Investors are flocking for clean energy all around the world.

The transition has already rebounded after the pandemic and is now on track to smash the pre-pandemic record of 8.4 billion US dollars invested in one year," he said.

Terming the clean energy partnership as a major opportunity for both the countries, Kerry said it is far less expensive to deal with climate crisis now than it will be in the future.

The CAFMD is one of the two tracks of the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership launched at the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

During the event, Kerry applauded Modi for setting an ambitious target of achieving 450 GW renewable energy by 2030 and congratulated India for already achieving 100 GW.

The US Climate envoy lauded India's leadership role in demonstrating how economic development and clean energy can go hand-in-hand and stated that an urgent Global Climate Action is the need of the hour.

He stressed that India and the US are working towards speedier deployment of clean energy.

The launch was preceded by a bilateral meet where both the sides discussed at length a wide range of climate issues relating to COP26, Climate Ambition, Climate Finance, Global Climate Initiatives, including International Solar Alliance (ISA), Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupender Yadav Climate change
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp