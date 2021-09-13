STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel meets predecessor Vijay Rupani ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Patel, who is scheduled to take oath as the next CM later in the day, met Rupani at the latter's official residence in Gandhinagar in the morning and held discussions on various issues.

Vijay Rupani

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (File photo | ANI)

By PTI

AHNMEDABAD: Gujarat's Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel on Monday called on Vijay Rupani, who resigned from the top post last week, 15 months ahead of the state Assembly polls.

Patel, who is scheduled to take oath as the next CM later in the day, met Rupani at the latter's official residence in Gandhinagar in the morning and held discussions on various issues, a release issued by the state government said.

After Rupani resigned on Saturday, Patel, who represents Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad, was unanimously elected as the BJP legislative party leader on Sunday. Before meeting Rupani, Bhupendra Patel met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at the latter's residence in Ahmedabad.

In the wake of incessant rains causing a flood-like situation in some parts of Jamnagar, Bhupendra Patel instructed the district authorities to make necessary arrangements to airlift about 35 people stranded in three villages, which have been inundated and cut off from other parts of the district, another government release said.

According to Jamnagar district's disaster management wing, the Indian Air Force has been requested to airlift people stranded in some of the villages of Kalavad and Jamnagar talukas.

