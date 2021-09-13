STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE-Advanced registrations deferred again due to delay in JEE-Mains results

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, has not announced a new date for registration and has asked candidates to wait for an update.

Published: 13th September 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs were on Monday deferred again due to delay in announcement of JEE-Main results.

The registration process was to begin last week but was deferred till Monday due to the delay in result.

However, the registration did not begin on Monday as well.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, has not announced a new date for registration and has asked candidates to wait for an update.

JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3.

"The result for JEE-Mains will be announced either tomorrow or latest by Wednesday," a senior official said.

The official did not comment on the reason behind the delay in announcement of result.

Starting this year, JEE-Mains was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

According to the officials, NTA scores are normalised across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official said.

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE advanced JEE mains
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp