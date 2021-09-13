STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop drama, get farmers' issues resolved: AAP slams Navjot Sidhu over letter to Punjab CM

Sidhu had on Sunday written to Amarinder Singh, seeking action on the farmers' demands including cancellation of "unfair" FIRs registered against growers during their agitation.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their sit-in protest in Karnal on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The AAP on Monday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying he should stop doing "drama" and get the farmers' issues resolved at the earliest.

Dubbing Sidhu's letter as a "news stunt", Aam Aadmi Party legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress leaders especially Sidhu are acting as if they are in the opposition.

In a statement here, Cheema, who is also the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said Sidhu should stop playing the "letter game" on the issues related to Punjab, and the farmers' problems and get them resolved from his party's government.

He said Sidhu gets publicity by writing a letter to the chief minister, but the issues of the farmers remain unresolved.

Cheema asked the cricketer-turned-politician to stop doing "drama" and play the role of leader of the ruling party otherwise the people of Punjab would never forgive him.

"If Navjot Singh Sidhu could not come up with any concrete promise or policy from the ruling Congress in his meeting with the farmer leaders, then what did he do there," Cheema said.

If AAP leaders could decide to give support after listening to the views of farmers during the meeting, why could not Sidhu do so.

Leaders of 32 farm bodies had met all political parties except the BJP on September 10.

