STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya was removed over recruitment scam: Congress 

The issue pertains to the violation of norms in the appointment of 56 positions including faculty members, clerks, gazetted posts in Uttarakhand Open University. 

Published: 13th September 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A week after Baby Rani Maurya submitted her resignation as Uttarakhand Governor, Congress has alleged that she was removed due to her stand against corruption in the education sector of the state. 

The issue pertains to the violation of norms in the appointment of 56 positions including faculty members, clerks, gazetted posts in Uttarakhand Open University. 

Congress general secretary and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat alleged that this 'Appointment Scam' is the real reason behind her removal.

"Fraud has become BJP's practice. After honourable former governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya resigned, the scam in Uttarakhand Open University has come out in the open. The architect of this scam is someone in the government and the governor was sacrificed to save this person," Rawat wrote on Twitter. 

Allegations are rife that these the 56 positions were filled with our proper procedure with many ministers getting their acquaintances recruited. Following this, the former governor called for a probe, said Congress leaders.

"But then instead of investigating the scam, people in the government approached the central leadership to have the governor removed. This is how the BJP government is functioning," said Ganesh Godiyal, state president of the Indian National Congress.

Bipin Kainthola, spokesperson of the state unit of the BJP said, "Everyone knows how Harsh Rawat used to run the government. People have seen him aiding the corruption of his party members. Today people are leaving Congress and the party has no vision."

A source from the varsity told that appointments of officers and professors are made by the Public Services Commission while the appointments of the Class 3 workers are made by the Abhinav Sewa Chayan Aayog, a separate selection commission which was not done in these appointments. 

Officials from the state government refused to comment on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya appointment scam Uttarakhand open university recruitment scam Harish Rawat
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp