Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya was removed over recruitment scam: Congress 

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A week after Baby Rani Maurya submitted her resignation as Uttarakhand Governor, Congress has alleged that she was removed due to her stand against corruption in the education sector of the state.

The issue pertains to the violation of norms in the appointment of 56 positions including faculty members, clerks, gazetted posts in Uttarakhand Open University.

Congress general secretary and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat alleged that this 'Appointment Scam' is the real reason behind her removal.

"Fraud has become BJP's practice. After honourable former governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya resigned, the scam in Uttarakhand Open University has come out in the open. The architect of this scam is someone in the government and the governor was sacrificed to save this person," Rawat wrote on Twitter.

Allegations are rife that these the 56 positions were filled with our proper procedure with many ministers getting their acquaintances recruited. Following this, the former governor called for a probe, said Congress leaders.

"But then instead of investigating the scam, people in the government approached the central leadership to have the governor removed. This is how the BJP government is functioning," said Ganesh Godiyal, state president of the Indian National Congress.

Bipin Kainthola, spokesperson of the state unit of the BJP said, "Everyone knows how Harsh Rawat used to run the government. People have seen him aiding the corruption of his party members. Today people are leaving Congress and the party has no vision."

A source from the varsity told that appointments of officers and professors are made by the Public Services Commission while the appointments of the Class 3 workers are made by the Abhinav Sewa Chayan Aayog, a separate selection commission which was not done in these appointments.

Officials from the state government refused to comment on the matter.