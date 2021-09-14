BJP inducts ex-prez Giani Zail Singh’s grandson Inderjeet ahead of Punjab polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In line with the drive to enlist new Sikh leadership ahead of the Punjab polls next year, the BJP on Monday inducted Inderjeet Singh, grandson of the former President Giani Zail Singh. With its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal bracing up to contest in the alliance with the BSP, the BJP is looking for candidates who can contest from rural areas of the state. BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, the party in-charge for Punjab, inducted Singh in the party.

Singh hails from Ramgarhiya sub-caste, which is said to have strong presence in a few pockets of Punjab.

He told reporters that he has fulfilled the aspirations of the former president and added that the Congress hadn’t treated his grandfather well. “My grandfather wanted me to join the BJP. He had introduced me to L K Advani.”

Gautam claimed that the BJP has a special place in the hearts of people of Punjab. The BJP, incidentally, is facing the farmers’ anger in Punjab over the enactment of the three contentious farm laws. The farmers’ unions have also intensified their protests which have been going on for the past nine months. The BJP, however, hopes to build the party campaign on pro-farmer measures, including DBT of funds.