STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP inducts ex-prez Giani Zail Singh’s grandson Inderjeet ahead of Punjab polls

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, the party in-charge for Punjab, inducted Inderjeet Singh in the party. 

Published: 14th September 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda greets Inderjeet Singh after he joined the party.

BJP chief JP Nadda greets Inderjeet Singh after he joined the party. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In line with the drive to enlist new Sikh leadership ahead of the Punjab polls next year, the BJP on Monday inducted Inderjeet Singh, grandson of the former President Giani Zail Singh.  With its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal bracing up to contest in the alliance with the BSP, the BJP is looking for candidates who can contest from rural areas of the state. BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, the party in-charge for Punjab, inducted Singh in the party. 

Singh hails from Ramgarhiya sub-caste, which is said to have strong presence in a few pockets of Punjab. 
He told reporters that he has fulfilled the aspirations of the former president and added that the Congress hadn’t treated his grandfather well. “My grandfather wanted me to join the BJP. He had introduced me to L K Advani.” 

Gautam claimed that the BJP has a special place in the hearts of people of Punjab.  The BJP, incidentally, is facing the farmers’ anger in Punjab over the enactment of the three contentious farm laws. The farmers’ unions have also intensified their protests which have been going on for the past nine months. The BJP, however, hopes to build the party campaign on pro-farmer measures, including DBT of funds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab polls 2022 Giani Zail Singh BJP Inderjeet Singh Dushyant Gautam
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp