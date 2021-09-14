STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: New cabinet ministers to take oath in two days, says BJP

There is speculation in BJP circles on whether Nitin Patel, deputy CM in the Rupani-led ministry, is retained in the new cabinet.

Published: 14th September 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A day after Bhupendra Patel took over as Gujarat chief minister, BJP sources indicated that the swearing-in of more ministers is likely in the next two days. Only Patel (59) had taken oath on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

"Discussions are going on and the swearing-in will take place either Wednesday or Thursday," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas told PTI on Tuesday. As per the procedure, the names of ministers will be declared when they take the oath, he said.

There is speculation in BJP circles on whether Nitin Patel, deputy CM in the Rupani-led ministry, is retained in the new cabinet. There is also talk on the chances of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, RC Faldu and Kaushik Patel, senior ministers in the Rupani cabinet, being retained.

ALSO READ| New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes stock of floods on day 1 in office

Party sources said efforts will be made to accommodate senior leaders in the cabinet as far as possible. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil Monday night before leaving for New Delhi, party sources said.

Cabinet formation was likely discussed, they added. Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday and was sworn in as the state's 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Shah was present in the oath-taking ceremony. Patel's elevation to the coveted post is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, completed five years in office on August 7 this year.

With state Assembly polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupendra Patel BJP Gujarat Gujarat cabinet Gujarat minister
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp