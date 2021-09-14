NEET question paper leaked for Rs 35 lakh in Jaipur, 8 arrested

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident in Jaipur, the NEET question paper was leaked after youth took a photo using a mobile phone and sent it to two others in Sikar. The question papers have been found in his mobile and Jaipur Police has arrested 8 people including a girl from the examination centre in Rajasthan Institute of Engineering and Technology.

DCP Richa Tomar said that Rajasthan Institute of Engineering and Technology (RIET) was the examination centre of NEET. The exam was from 2 pm to 5 pm Monday. Four police teams were formed to man the culprits.

Ram Singh, one of the accused said his acquaintance Navratna runs an academy in Bansur while his friend Anil Yadav runs E-Mitra. His neighbour Sunil Yadav's niece, Dhaneshwari's, centre was RIET itself. Then a deal was made to send the paper for a sum of Rs 35 lakh. The paper was sent by taking a photo from mobile. Her uncle was sitting in the car carrying Rs 10 lakh -- who was later arrested.

Pankaj Yadav and Sandeep solved the question paper and sent the answer sheet to Ram Singh and college administrator Mukesh Samota -- who gave it to Samota Dhaneshwari. The police confiscated the question paper and answer sheet from Dhaneshwari. The hardcopy was later recovered from Ram Singh.

Ram Singh and Mukesh Samota had sent the paper to Pankaj from mobile. Pankaj Yadav sent that paper on mobile to Sunil Rinwan and Dinesh Beniwal in Sikar. He got the paper solved by a skilled teacher and the paper was leaked in Jaipur and Sikar. Now the police team has left for Sikar to catch Sunil and Dinesh.



